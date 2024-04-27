Cougars win two more at 4A Regional

Apr. 27—OKLAHOMA CITY — Ada baseball coach Shane Coker needed one out from junior relief pitcher JD Dugan and he delivered.

After giving up a walk a loaded the bases, Dugan struck out Damon Cochran to close out a tense 7-4 upset win over host Bishop McGuinness in a Class 4A Regional Tournament showdown Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Earlier in the day, Ada blitzed Cache 11-1. The Cougars were scheduled to face Bishop McGuinness on Friday with a regional championship and a berth in next week's Class 4A State Tournament on the line.

Ada improved to 20-6 on the year, while the Fightin' Irish dipped to 23-9.

Ada 7, McGuinness 4

Ada led 7-2 before the Fighting Irish tried to put together a comeback in the bottom of the seventh.

After Peter Bilicki drew a one-out walk, Kaleb Anderson singled and Mikey Iglinski cracked an RBI double to get the hosts within 7-3.

Conner Chambers followed with a run-scoring hit to cut the AHS lead to 7-4.

With runners at the corners, Ada starting pitcher Brock Boyles recorded a strikeout for out No. 2. Dugan then went to the hill and the rest was history.

McGuinness grabbed an early 2-0 lead before Ada struck for three runs in the top of the third inning. The Cougars would never trail again.

Ada added two runs in the top of the fourth to push its lead to 5-2 and added single runs in the sixth and seventh frames.

The Cougars collected eight total hits, including a 3-for-4 effort by Keith Cook, who drove in one run and scored another.

JD Dugan finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs and Reid Samson ended up 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and two runs scored for the Cougars.

Hunter McDonald was walked three times from the top of the AHS batting order.

Anderson led a nine-hit Bishop McGuinness offense, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Chambers finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Bilicki ended up 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored.

Boyles was tough on the mound for Ada. He struck out six, walked four and allowed four earned runs to the high-powered Fightin' Irish in 6.2 innings of work.

Chambers absorbed the loss for the home team. He struck out four, walked seven and allowed one earned run in 6.1 innings.

Ada 11, Cache 1

After dropping a 3-2 decision to the Bulldogs 24 hours earlier, Ada jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings and never looked back.

JD Dugan had a hot bat for Ada. He finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, and four RBIs and scored a run to pace a nine-hit Ada attack.

No other AHS player had more than one hit. Will Johnson clubbed a double, knocked in a run and scored once for the Cougars. Elvis Edwards went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Keith Cook finished 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. Cade Stick ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Ada.

The Bulldogs managed just three hits, including a 2-for-3 showing by K Hayes, who knocked in the lone Cache run of the game.

Chalin Robertson was the winning pitcher for the Cougars. He struck out two, walked one and allowed just three hits and no earned runs in six solid innings.