'Costly top-six failure leaves Hibs with more questions than answers'

[BBC]

Where do we start with Hibs? Just when it looked like a top-six spot was in the bag... it’s gone!

The team have no one to blame other than themselves. In recent weeks defeat to St Johnstone and draws with Ross County and Motherwell have been extremely costly.

Not only in league positioning and the prize money that comes with a top-six finish. There will now be no further Edinburgh derbies this season and no Rangers arriving at Easter Road, although the club had said they would be reducing the allocation for Old Firm away fans.

But the opportunity to grasp a European spot may be the most costly. Even an early-round qualifier in the Europa Conference League can bring in significant funds and there is always the chance to land a plum tie like this season when Aston Villa came to the capital.

Some big calls are required between now and the end of the season.

Do the board stick with Nick Montgomery? How many of these players can say they deserve to be at Easter Road next season? What happens with recruitment and is the current process working?

These questions and many more are on the lips of Hibs fans and they want answers.

There have been many improvements in the infrastructure at the club in recent years and for that they deserve praise. But the one area the fans care most about is on the pitch.

It’s plain to see that this season has been a huge step backwards. The board have an opportunity to put things right. How they do that will be interesting to see.