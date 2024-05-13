Corning CC men’s hoops welcomes new head coach

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College has a new Men’s Basketball Head Coach.

(Photo Courtesy: Corning Community College Athletics)

Former SUNY Morrisville Assistant Coach Mike Sugamosto, will take over at the helm of Corning CC’s Men’s Basketball. The program announced the hiring of the new head coach on Monday, after an (8-16) season in 2023. Sugamosto takes over for Jason Whitney, following a successful campaign at the NCAA Division III level. As the lead assistant with the Mustangs, the Syracuse native helped the team to a (31-19) record, earning the program the 2023-24 NAC Coaching Staff of the Year honor.

In addition to the coaching award, Sugamosto recruited the 2023-24 NAC Player of the Year, a 2nd Team award winner, and a 3rd Team award winner. Under his guidance, Morrisville touted the 3rd highest average points per game (88.4) in the nation and placed 5th in assist to turnover ratio (1.4).

Prior to his college coaching career, Sugamosto led the Syracuse Stallions to several years of success. As General Manager and a Managing Partner for the team, the Stallions went (90-18) in The Basketball League. Over the new CCC leader’s time in Syracuse, he was named National Executive of the Year and National General Manager of the Year, after guiding the Stallions to a national championship appearance, 2 final fours, and 4 northeastern region crowns.

Stick with 18 Sports, as the Red Barons prepare to return to the court in the NJCAA this fall.

