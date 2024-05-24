Corey Heim disqualified following Truck Series race at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — Corey Heim led a dominant 72 laps and swept both stages at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Craftsman Truck Series showdown under the Friday night lights. But ultimately found himself with an immediate disqualification after it was discovered that the No. 11 truck had three lugnuts not secure in post-race inspection, per Section 10.5.2.5.D in the NASCAR Rule Book.

The No. 11 Tricon Garage team made multiple pit-road errors in the closing laps of the 134-lap affair. The first was an issue with the jack, which caused the jackman to leap into action and sprint over the wall to find a replacement, but the damage had already been done.

Heim would restart the next to last caution back toward the back of the pack, but that is where Heim came to shine as he bobbed and weaved past the slower trucks and fought his way back into the top 10 within a matter of laps.

Unfortunately, another error would occur again, as a late caution flew within 10 laps of the checkered flag, putting the No. 11 team back on pit road for four fresh tires. This time, an issue with the left-rear tire put them behind the eight-ball. Heim would get back up to the second place within the final 10 laps and that is where the No. 11 would have finished. With the disqualification, the No. 11 team will be credited with a 36th-place finish.

Corey Heim entered Friday’s Truck Series event second in the driver standings, only four points off of Christian Eckes, Heim also leads the series in the win column with three.

The Truck Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway next weekend for the Toyota 200 (1:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).