Cooper Kupp will play Sunday in Rams' home game against Eagles

The Rams are happy to have a healthy Cooper Kupp back at receiver. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams will activate star receiver Cooper Kupp to the roster and barring an unexpected setback he will play in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Kupp had been on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury he suffered during training camp. Kupp practiced this week without limitations, paving the way for his return to the roster.

“He’s looked like Cooper— which is a good thing,” McVay said during a news conference before practice. “He’s put a lot of work in. You can’t ever really simulate the game in these practice settings, especially once you get into a quarter of the season. But he’s very comfortable, he’s so conscientious, he looks like he’s moving around really well.

“Seen good things between he and Matthew [Stafford] with a lot of their nonverbal communication. Just having his presence out there is definitely a boost.”

In Kupp’s absence, rookie receiver Puka Nacua got off to a record-breaking start, catching 39 passes for 501 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown that gave the Rams a 29-23 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday in Indianapolis.

Read more: NFL Week 5 picks: Can Rams upset Eagles? Will 49ers remain undefeated?

Kupp rejoins a receiver corps that also includes Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek.

McVay indicated that Kupp will not be overloaded with more than he can handle.

“Once he gets going, you want to be smart about it,” McVay said, “but I also know once the game gets going you’re kind of in that moment and so we’ll see how it goes. ... It will be a lot of that communication in terms of how he’s feeling as well because he has such a good ability to do that with myself and the rest of our coaches. And then I think observation will help us.”

The Rams also will reshuffle the offensive line.

Joe Noteboom, who started at left tackle against the Indianapolis Colts, will be sidelined against the Eagles because of a groin injury. Alaric Jackson, the starting left tackle for the first three games, is expected to return from a hamstring injury, McVay said. Rookie Warren McClendon will back up Jackson.

Rookie outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, who was on injured reserve, also will be activated to the roster, McVay said.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.