Contestants have a blast in Milan for a good cause

It’s a sport some describe as “golf with a shotgun.”

Contestants showed off their skills Friday during a sporting clays competition in Colona as a way to raise funds for the Milan Chamber of Commerce.

The president of the club, Tim Kelley, says that despite the negative reputation guns get, shooting is a great hobby that anyone can enjoy. Anyone is welcome to get involved in future tournaments, even if they have no prior experience.

The tournament took place at the Bi-State Sportsman Association.

