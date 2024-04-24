Conrad Weiser's Armaan Malik and Jio Garcia win Berks boys tennis doubles title
Apr. 23—Conrad Weiser's Armaan Malik and Jio Garcia defeated Wyomissing's Truman Peters and Aaron Andrews by scores of 6-0, 6-2 to win the BCIAA Flight 1 boys tennis doubles title Tuesday at Laureldale.
In the first round of the Flight 1 doubles crossover on Monday, Malik and Garcia defeated Wilson's first team of Austin Kohler and Gavin Sirvano, 7-5 and 6-2 to advance to the championship. Peters and Andrews defeated Wilson's second team of Jason Kauffmann and Griffin Saar, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, to advance to Tuesday's title match.
Armaan Malik — who was Monday's Flight 1 singles champion — and Jio Garcia are the first duo from Conrad Weiser to sweep the Flight 1 singles and doubles championships since brothers Tommy and Michael Meyer did it in 2007.