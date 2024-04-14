Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler finally official as UFC 303 main event

(Getty Images for Prime Video UK)

The UFC has finally confirmed the date of Conor McGregor’s comeback against Michael Chandler, with the pair set to meet in a welterweight bout on 29 June.

McGregor previously identified the date as a target for his return to the Octagon, and UFC President Dana White made it official at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference on Saturday (13 April).

Both McGregor and Chandler typically compete at lightweight, but they will fight one another at 170lbs, headlining UFC 303 on International Fight Week.

The Irish fighter last took to the ring in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. Chandler has not fought since November 2022, when he also lost to Poirier – via submission.

McGregor’s last UFC victory came in January 2020, when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. The Irishman, 35, is a former featherweight and lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, American Chandler, is a former three-time Bellor lightweight champion. The 37-year-old last won in May 2022, beating Tony Ferguson with one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history.