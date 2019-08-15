Conor McGregor allegedly punches old man in the head over whiskey dispute

Video surfaced Thursday of Conor McGregor allegedly punching a man over a whiskey dispute. (Getty Images)

Conor McGregor doesn’t take too kindly to people who insult his whiskey. In April, McGregor punched an older man at a bar in Dublin after the man declined to sample McGregor’s whiskey.

Video of the incident was obtained by TMZ.

In the video, McGregor can be seen trying to give the man a cup for a sample of whiskey. The man rejects the cup twice. McGregor then pours whiskey for a few other people at the bar.

At that point, the video cuts to a few minutes later. It’s unclear whether McGregor and the man are exchanging words. When the man turns away, McGregor punches the man in the face with his left hand.

Incredibly, the man doesn’t seem fazed. He remains seated on his stool. McGregor is quickly rushed away.

Police reportedly opened an investigation following the incident, but McGregor was never charged. Police have reportedly seen the video of McGregor punching the man, according to TMZ.

UFC president Dana White: McGregor video is ‘pretty bad’

During an interview Thursday, UFC president Dana White said he was previously aware of the incident, but didn’t know the context. He did concede it was a bad look for McGregor though.

Via MMA Fighting:

“That happened in April. I knew that happened, they just got the video. It’s pretty bad,” White said when speaking to Jim Rome on Thursday. “Not allegedly, it’s pretty clear [it’s him]. So apparently this was in a pub in Ireland and it was an argument over whiskey. Conor has a whiskey now and it was an argument over the whiskey and Conor reaches out and hits him with a left hook. “I don’t know the context of it. I don’t know the entire story but he punches a guy, an older man, in the face.”

While the legal fallout for McGregor over the incident is yet to be determined, it’s yet another bit of trouble the fighter has created over the last few years. Between attacking a bus of UFC fighters, being accused of sexual assault in Ireland or getting arrested for smashing a fan’s phone, this latest video isn’t exactly surprising.

White didn’t say whether or not McGregor would face punishment from the UFC over the punch, instead chalking up McGregor’s behavior as standard for fighters:

“When you deal with fighters, guys who fight for a living, there’s always something,” White said when addressing McGregor. “If you look at some of the greatest [fighters], [Mike] Tyson, what Tyson went through at his peak. Every time you take a guy who is a professional fighter and you sprinkle a ton of money on top of it, get ready. “Get ready for a disaster. Literally a disaster.”

