Connor Salmin talks about his recent Rutgers football offer

Connor Salmin was offered by Rutgers football earlier this week. The wide receiver prospect out of Virginia is a very intriguing athlete.

A class of 2026 recruit out of Woodgrove High School (Purcellville, Virginia), Salmin has an offer list that includes Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others. Georgia and Indiana also offered this week.

Last year as a junior, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete had 53 catches for 1,107 receiving yards with 16 touchdowns. He averaged a staggering 20.89 yards per catch.

Salmin is a good route runner with quick hands. He has impressive breakaway speed.

He detailed the offer from Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano. Wide receivers coach Dave Brock was also on the call when Salmin was offered.

“I had a great phone call with coach Schiano and he made the offer during the call,” Salmin told Rutgers Wire this week. “Coach Schiano spoke about the importance of CHOP in football and in life and he explained the team culture of F.A.M.I.L.Y., Trust and CHOP. “Coach Schiano and coach Brock seem like great coaches. I’m excited to learn more about the program.”

Now in his second season as the wide receivers coach at Rutgers, Brock had spent the previous five years with the Atlanta Falcons. In the 2019 season, he was a running backs coach but midway through the year, he moved to wide receivers coach.

He was the Falcons wide receivers coach until 2021.

Salmin also lines up as a defensive back for Woodgrove. He is also a standout sprinter in the spring season.

As for his relationship with Rutgers, it is growing and developing.

“I’m excited to learn more about the school and the football program as well as getting to know the coaches better,” Salmin said.

In terms of what he is looking for in a school, Salmin was nuanced in his answer.

A connection with a coaching staff will be very important to him.

“A combination of solid football and academics is important to me,” Salmin said. “But my relationship with the coaching staff will also be a big factor.”

