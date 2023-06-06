Connor Bedard hilariously roasts Bissonnette live on ‘NHL on TNT'

If there’s one thing generational about Connor Bedard, who the Blackhawks are expected to take with the draft’s number one overall pick, it was the roast he delivered to NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette live on national television.

On Monday, Bedard joined the “NHL on TNT” pregame crew for a chat before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas.

When host Liam McHugh asked Bedard how it felt to be sitting on a star-studded panel with the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Henrik Lundqvist, the 17-year-old pulled an all-time chirp right out of thin air.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s pretty crazy,” Bedard said. "I'm super grateful. Like, the NHL doing this is incredible for me and the other three prospects to come and see a couple of pretty good players on this panel… and Biz is here too."

Connor Bedard just CHIRPED Biz into a new dimension 😱😱😱😱 @BizNasty2point0 pic.twitter.com/i2ey5AtDv7 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) June 5, 2023

Everyone let out a hearty cackle.

The jab was internet-approved, too, quickly going viral.

Advertisement

In a sport where its stars aren’t quite known for their off-ice charisma (I’ve had manila folders with more personality than Connor McDavid), it seems Bedard could be a game changer for the league in more ways than one.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.