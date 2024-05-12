Conforto exits Giants-Reds game with hamstring tightness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

When it rains, it pours.

As the Giants deal with a slew of other injuries, left fielder Michael Conforto exited their game against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning on Saturday at Oracle Park, after appearing to sustain an injury rounding first base.

Michael Conforto was removed from today’s game after appearing to injure himself in the fourth inning pic.twitter.com/Y1lrLSdHzP — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 12, 2024

The Giants later announced Conforto left the game with right hamstring tightness.

Conforto is San Francisco's current home run leader on the 2024 MLB season with seven, and also holds the Giants' highest batting average (.280), on-base percentage (.331), slugging percentage (.490) and OPS (.821). With San Francisco's lineup struggling to generate offense, losing Conforto is the last thing the team needs.

And while starting catcher Patrick Bailey was activated off the 7-day concussion injured list before Saturday's game, the Giants placed Austin Slater on it in a corresponding move. Additionally, outfielder and leadoff hitter Jung Hoo Lee is dealing with a foot injury, Jorge Soler is on the IL with a shoulder injury, Nick Ahmed has a left wrist sprain and Tom Murphy will miss some time with a left knee sprain.

All of this comes as the Giants await returns from starting pitchers Blake Snell and Alex Cobb -- a slew of injuries that threaten to derail any progress San Francisco hopes to make in the NL West standings.

Mike Yastrzemski replaced Conforto in Saturday's game, and the Giants certainly are hoping it's good news for their best hitter.

