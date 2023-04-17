Confident Jalen Brunson has Knicks finally headed in right direction

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse / Ken Blaze - USA TODAY Sports

A few days ago, someone asked Jalen Brunson if he was worried about being out of rhythm after missing the Knicks’ final three regular season games.

“No. I work too hard not to be confident in myself,” the point guard said.

Brunson didn’t say it with arrogance. He said as if stating a fact. The sky is blue. Jalen Brunson is self-confident.

His confidence seemed to be contagious this season. Brunson’s steadying presence helped New York weather a rocky start and finish with 47 wins.

That same calm confidence helped the Knicks walk off the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with a Game 1 win over the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Saturday night.

Brunson had nine of his 27 points in the final six minutes. He had two key field goals in the final 1:15. Those shots helped the Knicks win Game 1 on the road for the first time in 24 years.

And they were more evidence to support the idea that Brunson is the Knicks’ best free agent signee of the past 24 years.

Brunson would never give himself that title. He’s humble, self-aware and deferential when he talks about his own play.

“It wasn’t just me – it was a credit to everyone – building, sacrificing and just wanting to win,” he said earlier this week. “We were able to get to a decent place in seeding. We have a long way to go for us to get to where we want to go.”

Thanks to Brunson, it feels like the Knicks are finally headed in the right direction.

Apr 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles beside New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the second quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cavs look to match Knicks physicality in Game 2

The Knicks mostly neutralized Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley when it mattered on Saturday. They out-rebounded the Cavs by seven on the offensive glass in the second half. As a result, the Knicks had 15 second-chance points in the second half.

After the game, several Cavs talked about the importance of matching the Knicks’ physical play when they take the floor for Game 2.

“The refs let us play a lot. So we hit first and see how the refs react instead of being punched in the face and just laying down to it (in Game 2), Darius Garland said. “I think that’s the mentality that we have to have – go punch first. See what (the refs) do, see if they’re going to blow the whistle.”

Story continues

JB Bickerstaff said after Game 1 that he liked the way Cedi Osman defended Brunson. It will be interesting to see if the Cavs stick with Osman on Brunson or go to Isaac Okoro more often in Game 2.

Brunson had success against Osman late in the fourth quarter, scoring two key baskets in the final 1:15.

The Cavs also expressed confidence that they can get Mobley going in Game 2. The Knicks limited Mobley to just eight points on 4-of-13 shooting.

New York had an edge in bench points (34-17), offensive rebounds (17-11), second-chance points (23-12) and points off turnovers (26-10).

It’s reasonable to expect the second-chance points and points off turnovers to even out in Game 2. Cleveland did well in both categories in the regular season.