Concacaf W Gold Cup: How to watch the USWNT vs. Columbia quarterfinals match tonight

Alex Morgan #7 and the USWNT have advanced to the quarterfinals in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup match. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The U.S. women's national team may have lost to Mexico in their last group stage game of the W Gold Cup, but the team still advanced out of Group A in second place. Next up in the USWNT's W Gold Cup journey? USWNT vs. Columbia— which kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. on Paramount+. In all 12 matches the fourth and fifth-seeded teams have shared, the USWNT has never lost to Columbia. The inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup is a 12-team international women's tournament featuring eight Concacaf (FIFA's governing body for North American soccer) representatives and four guests from Conmebol (South America). The tournament split teams into three groups of four, with the top two from each group and the two best third-placed teams moving onto the knockout round, closing out with a final on Sunday, Mar. 10.

The battle to claim the title of the best in the Americas continues tonight when the USWNT face off against Columbia. Here’s what you need to know about watching the Gold Cup.

How to watch the USWNT vs. Columbia game:

Paramount+ Stream the Concacaf W Gold Cup Try free at Paramount+

Date: Sunday, Mar. 3

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Concacaf W Gold Cup - USWNT vs. Columbia

TV channel/streaming: Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

What time is the USWNT vs. Columbia match tonight?

The USWNT vs. Columbia match begins at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight.

What channel is the USWNT vs. Columbia match on?

The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup will be aired across a mix of CBS and Paramount+ for English coverage, and ESPN and ESPN+ for Spanish coverage.

Tonight’s USWNT vs. Columbia match will air in English on Paramount+ and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that's ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to sporting events such as the Concacaf W Gold Cup, Premier League and Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch Lazio vs. Bayern this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.