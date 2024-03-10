Concacaf W Gold Cup final: How to watch the USWNT vs. Brazil match tonight
After Alyssa Naeher and Sophia Smith's efforts secured the U.S. women's national team's 3-1 victory over Canada, the USWNT has just one game left between them and the W Gold Cup trophy: USWNT vs. Brazil in the Concacaf W Gold Cup final — which kicks off tonight at 7:15 p.m. on Paramount+. The battle to be the best in the Americas comes to a head tonight when the USWNT face off against Brazil. Here’s what you need to know about watching the Gold Cup final.
How to watch the USWNT vs. Brazil game:
Paramount+
Stream the Concacaf W Gold Cup
Date: Sunday, Mar. 10
Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
Game: Concacaf W Gold Cup - USWNT vs. Brazil
TV channel/streaming: Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
What time is the USWNT vs. Brazil match?
The USWNT vs. Brazil match begins at 7:15 p.m. ET tonight.
What channel is the USWNT vs. Brazil match on?
The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup will be aired across a mix of CBS and Paramount+ for English coverage, and ESPN and ESPN+ for Spanish coverage.
Tonight’s USWNT vs. Brazil match will air in English on Paramount+ and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.
Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel.
ESPN+
Stream Spanish coverage of Concacaf W Gold Cup