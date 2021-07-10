Concacaf Gold Cup 2021: Live stream, how to watch on TV, betting odds, game times
The Gold Cup – Concacaf's biennial international championship – kicks off Saturday in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and will take place over three weeks in various U.S. cities leading up to the final on Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Mexico are the reigning Gold Cup champs, having won the 2019 final against the U.S. at Soldier Field. El Tri – which plays its opening game against Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys – enters the 2021 Gold Cup as favorites ahead of the U.S. Men's National Team.
The U.S. will open against Haiti at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter's 23-player Gold Cup roster consists of 19 players from Major League Soccer teams. Non-MLS players are defenders Reggie Cannon of Boavista (Portugal) and Shaq Moore of Tenerife (Spain), and forwards Nicholas Gioacchini of Caen (France) and Matthew Hoppe of Schalke (Germany). Also, four players on the roster will be looking for their first USMNT cap: defender Donovan Pines (DC United), midfielders Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City) and Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), and Hoppe.
GOLD CUP: Curaçao out for positive COVID tests
MORE: Soccer star brothers to represent different countries at Gold Cup
Here's everything you need to know for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup:
What are the Concacaf Gold Cup groups?
Group A
El Salvador
Guatemala
Mexico
Trinidad and Tobago
Group B
Canada
Haiti
Martinique
United States
Group C
Costa Rica
Guadeloupe
Jamaica
Suriname
Group D
Grenada
Honduras
Panama
Qatar
🏆This is how it all breaks down!
Here is the complete #GoldCup21🏆 Group Stage set up! #ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/G3TNMo7mc0
— Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 7, 2021
What are the Concacaf host cities and stadiums?
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas
Cotton Bowl, Dallas
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
BBVA Stadium, Houston
NRG Stadium, Houston
Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Exploria Stadium, Orlando
What are the Concacaf Gold Cup odds?
According to BetMGM, Mexico (+100) is the favorite to win, followed by the U.S. (+140), Costa Rica (+1100), Canada (+1400), Honduras (+1400) and Jamaica (+1400). Grenada (+15000), Suriname (+15000) and Guadeloupe (+25000) are the long-shots.
What is the Concacaf Gold Cup match schedule?
The Concacaf Gold Cup will be broadcast on FOX Sports, FS1 and FS2, with games available to be streamed live on FOX Sports Live. Spanish-language broadcasts will be available on Univision and TUDN. Games also available on fuboTV.
GROUP STAGE
Saturday, July 10
Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago at AT&T Stadium, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)
Sunday, July 11
Canada vs. Martinique at Children's Mercy Park, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
United States vs. Haiti at Children's Mercy Park, 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
El Salvador vs. Guatemala at Toyota Stadium, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS2)
Monday, July 12
Jamaica vs. Suriname at Exploria Stadium, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe at Exploria Stadium, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)
Tuesday, July 13
Qatar vs. Panama at BBVA Stadium, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
Honduras vs. Grenada at BBVA Stadium, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)
Wednesday, July 14
Trinidad and Tobago vs. El Salvador at Toyota Stadium, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Guatemala vs. Mexico at Cotton Bowl, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Thursday, July 15
Haiti vs. Canada at Children's Mercy Park, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Martinique vs. United States at Children's Mercy Park, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Friday, July 16
Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica at Exploria Stadium, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Suriname vs. Costa Rica at Exploria Stadium, 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Saturday, July 17
Grenada vs. Qatar at BBVA Stadium, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Panama vs. Honduras at BBVA Stadium, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Sunday, July 18
Martinique vs. Haiti at Toyota Stadium, 5 p.m. ET (FS2)
United States vs. Canada at Children's Mercy Park, 5 p.m. ET (FOX)
Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Toyota Stadium, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)
Mexico vs. El Salvador at Cotton Bowl, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)
Tuesday, July 20
Costa Rica vs. Jamaica at Exploria Stadium, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
Suriname vs. Guadeloupe at BBVA Stadium, 7 p.m. ET (FS2)
Honduras vs. Qatar at BBVA Stadium, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)
Panama vs. Grenada at Exploria Stadium, 9 p.m. ET (FS2)
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, July 24
First place Group D vs. Runner-up Group A at State Farm Stadium, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS2)
First place Group A vs. Runner-up Group D at State Farm Stadium, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)
Sunday, July 25
First place Group C vs. Runner-up Group B at AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
First place Group B vs. Runner-up Group C at AT&T Stadium, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, July 29
First place Group D/Runner-up Group A winner vs. First place Group B/Runner-up Group C winner at Q2 Stadium, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
First place Group A/Runner-up Group D winner vs. First place Group C/Runner-up Group B winner at NRG Stadium, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)
FINAL
Sunday, Aug. 1
Semifinal winners at Allegiant Stadium, 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Which countries have won the Concacaf Gold Cup?
Mexico has the most Gold Cup championships with eight, followed by the United States' six titles. Canada has one Gold Cup championship.
Previous Concacaf Gold Cup finals:
2019: Mexico over United States, 2-1
2017: United States over Jamaica, 2-1
2015: Mexico over Jamaica, 3-1
2013: United States over Panama, 1-0
2011: Mexico over United States, 4-2
2009: Mexico over United States, 5-0
2007: United States over Mexico, 2-1
2005: United States over Panama, 0-0 (U.S. won penalty shootout, 3-1)
2003: Mexico over Brazil, 1-0 (Mexico won on a golden goal)
2002: United States over Costa Rica, 2-0
2000: Canada over Colombia, 2-0
1998: Mexico over United States, 1-0
1996: Mexico over Brazil, 2-0
1993: Mexico over United States, 4-0
1991: United States over Honduras, 0-0 (U.S. won penalty shootout, 4-3)
Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Concacaf Gold Cup 2021: TV and streaming info, match schedule, odds