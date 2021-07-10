Concacaf Gold Cup 2021: Live stream, how to watch on TV, betting odds, game times

USA TODAY
·5 min read

The Gold Cup – Concacaf's biennial international championship – kicks off Saturday in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and will take place over three weeks in various U.S. cities leading up to the final on Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mexico are the reigning Gold Cup champs, having won the 2019 final against the U.S. at Soldier Field. El Tri – which plays its opening game against Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys – enters the 2021 Gold Cup as favorites ahead of the U.S. Men's National Team.

The U.S. will open against Haiti at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter's 23-player Gold Cup roster consists of 19 players from Major League Soccer teams. Non-MLS players are defenders Reggie Cannon of Boavista (Portugal) and Shaq Moore of Tenerife (Spain), and forwards Nicholas Gioacchini of Caen (France) and Matthew Hoppe of Schalke (Germany). Also, four players on the roster will be looking for their first USMNT cap: defender Donovan Pines (DC United), midfielders Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City) and Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), and Hoppe.

GOLD CUP: Curaçao out for positive COVID tests

MORE: Soccer star brothers to represent different countries at Gold Cup

Midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23) played a big role in the USMNT&#39;s winning of the Concacaf Nations League title game over Mexico, and also will take part in the Gold Cup.
Here's everything you need to know for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup:

What are the Concacaf Gold Cup groups?

Group A

  • El Salvador

  • Guatemala

  • Mexico

  • Trinidad and Tobago

Group B

  • Canada

  • Haiti

  • Martinique

  • United States

Group C

  • Costa Rica

  • Guadeloupe

  • Jamaica

  • Suriname

Group D

  • Grenada

  • Honduras

  • Panama

  • Qatar

What are the Concacaf host cities and stadiums?

  • AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

  • Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

  • Cotton Bowl, Dallas

  • Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

  • State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

  • BBVA Stadium, Houston

  • NRG Stadium, Houston

  • Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

  • Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

  • Exploria Stadium, Orlando

What are the Concacaf Gold Cup odds?

According to BetMGM, Mexico (+100) is the favorite to win, followed by the U.S. (+140), Costa Rica (+1100), Canada (+1400), Honduras (+1400) and Jamaica (+1400). Grenada (+15000), Suriname (+15000) and Guadeloupe (+25000) are the long-shots.

What is the Concacaf Gold Cup match schedule?

The Concacaf Gold Cup will be broadcast on FOX Sports, FS1 and FS2, with games available to be streamed live on FOX Sports Live. Spanish-language broadcasts will be available on Univision and TUDN. Games also available on fuboTV.

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, July 10

  • Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago at AT&T Stadium, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, July 11

  • Canada vs. Martinique at Children's Mercy Park, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

  • United States vs. Haiti at Children's Mercy Park, 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

  • El Salvador vs. Guatemala at Toyota Stadium, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Monday, July 12

  • Jamaica vs. Suriname at Exploria Stadium, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

  • Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe at Exploria Stadium, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, July 13

  • Qatar vs. Panama at BBVA Stadium, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

  • Honduras vs. Grenada at BBVA Stadium, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wednesday, July 14

  • Trinidad and Tobago vs. El Salvador at Toyota Stadium, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

  • Guatemala vs. Mexico at Cotton Bowl, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, July 15

  • Haiti vs. Canada at Children's Mercy Park, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

  • Martinique vs. United States at Children's Mercy Park, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, July 16

  • Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica at Exploria Stadium, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

  • Suriname vs. Costa Rica at Exploria Stadium, 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, July 17

  • Grenada vs. Qatar at BBVA Stadium, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

  • Panama vs. Honduras at BBVA Stadium, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, July 18

  • Martinique vs. Haiti at Toyota Stadium, 5 p.m. ET (FS2)

  • United States vs. Canada at Children's Mercy Park, 5 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Toyota Stadium, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)

  • Mexico vs. El Salvador at Cotton Bowl, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, July 20

  • Costa Rica vs. Jamaica at Exploria Stadium, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

  • Suriname vs. Guadeloupe at BBVA Stadium, 7 p.m. ET (FS2)

  • Honduras vs. Qatar at BBVA Stadium, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

  • Panama vs. Grenada at Exploria Stadium, 9 p.m. ET (FS2)

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, July 24

  • First place Group D vs. Runner-up Group A at State Farm Stadium, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

  • First place Group A vs. Runner-up Group D at State Farm Stadium, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, July 25

  • First place Group C vs. Runner-up Group B at AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

  • First place Group B vs. Runner-up Group C at AT&T Stadium, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, July 29

  • First place Group D/Runner-up Group A winner vs. First place Group B/Runner-up Group C winner at Q2 Stadium, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

  • First place Group A/Runner-up Group D winner vs. First place Group C/Runner-up Group B winner at NRG Stadium, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

FINAL

Sunday, Aug. 1

  • Semifinal winners at Allegiant Stadium, 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Which countries have won the Concacaf Gold Cup?

Mexico has the most Gold Cup championships with eight, followed by the United States' six titles. Canada has one Gold Cup championship.

Previous Concacaf Gold Cup finals:

  • 2019: Mexico over United States, 2-1

  • 2017: United States over Jamaica, 2-1

  • 2015: Mexico over Jamaica, 3-1

  • 2013: United States over Panama, 1-0

  • 2011: Mexico over United States, 4-2

  • 2009: Mexico over United States, 5-0

  • 2007: United States over Mexico, 2-1

  • 2005: United States over Panama, 0-0 (U.S. won penalty shootout, 3-1)

  • 2003: Mexico over Brazil, 1-0 (Mexico won on a golden goal)

  • 2002: United States over Costa Rica, 2-0

  • 2000: Canada over Colombia, 2-0

  • 1998: Mexico over United States, 1-0

  • 1996: Mexico over Brazil, 2-0

  • 1993: Mexico over United States, 4-0

  • 1991: United States over Honduras, 0-0 (U.S. won penalty shootout, 4-3)

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Concacaf Gold Cup 2021: TV and streaming info, match schedule, odds

