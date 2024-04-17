Community Heroes: Baseball fans inspire flag placement at Tannery Knobs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities group wants to see a tall American flag flying in a prominent spot in the city. It’s not an easy project, but the group thinks the end result will be worth it.

Fans at Johnson City Doughboys games will soon see a flag waving proudly on top of Tannery Knobs, thanks to people working on the “Raise The Flag” project.

New mural on Greene Co. trail addresses mental health

“We started back in September with an idea from a couple of Doughboy fans who came up and said ‘Hey you know we’re there at the Doughboy field and there is something missing on the top of Tannery Knob, maybe we need to put a flag pole up there,'” said project member Bryan Lauzon.







Lauzon says in an area that is all slate, it won’t be easy to dig. The flagpole will be the tallest in the city, and the flag will measure 30 feet by 50 feet. Lauzon says the end result will be spectacular, and will honor more than just veterans.

“It’s about all those who serve, it’s about our first responders, it’s our other employees in the city, in the county that work to make Johnson City and Washington County a great place to live,” he said.

It’s an idea born from America’s favorite pastime. And when it’s finished, it will fly proudly over the city and the baseball field, where the idea originated.

Lauzon says he can’t wait to see the flag fly.

“When you’re driving on I-26 coming east or west, you are going to see this flag pole as you near Exit 23; if you are on the Tweetsie Trail or if you are at the Doughboy game or if you are playing the pickleball, you’re going to see the flag pole in the background.”

WJHL Photo

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.