‘We need to have a commissioner’: Bob Stoops calls for a college football commissioner

One thing I think most college football fans can agree on is how poorly the NCAA is run. There is no consistency, and several teams have been rumored to be doing corrupt things without punishment.

You combine all of that with the NIL and transfer portal eras and it’s a recipe for chaos.

The transfer portal is probably the worst thing in college football right now. The immediate eligibility and unlimited ability to transfer has become an issue that plagues every team. Especially with it opening at the end of the regular season. A lot of players enter and leave instead of finishing bowl season with the team they are on.

Don’t get me wrong. It can also be a big help as it helps teams fill some of the holes in their rosters to make a run.

One person who is not a fan of how college football is being handled right now is legendary Oklahoma head coach, Bob Stoops.

“It’s not very good. I don’t think it’s very good for anybody,” Stoops said last week on 92.3 The Fan’s Afternoon Drive. “Is it sustainable? In my eyes, it’s not.”

Another person who has been outspoken about it is Nick Saban. He’s even spoke about it being a reason he retired.

So, what is the answer? Stoops thinks it’s time to add a commissioner to oversee everything.

“It’s a pro model right now with college football,” Stoops said.”It’s a pro model. So, the NCAA isn’t governing it. We need to have a commissioner. We have to have salary caps on what you can spend. You have to have contracts, on and on. I don’t see how you cannot if it’s going to continue this way.”

I think Stoops is right on the money. It’s time for this stuff to be governed. NIL and the transfer portal don’t seem to be going anywhere and that’s fine. We can discuss if players should or should not be paid on a different day. But one thing is for certain: it’s out of control right now and should be managed.

I said when Saban retired he’d make a good commissioner for college football if he wanted to but another great choice for the job would be Stoops. In my opinion, it needs to be someone who either coached or played the sport. Preferably a former coach who coached during this era would be the best answer in my opinion because they know what’s going on and the difficulties it causes.

But for now, college football will continue to be the “Wild Wild West.”

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire