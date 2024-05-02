Commanders WR Jahan Dotson feels like he was traded to a new team

The 2023 NFL season was one to forget for Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson. After catching 35 passes and leading the team with seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2022 despite missing five games, Dotson was expected to be one of the NFL’s breakout players in 2023.

It didn’t happen. Dotson played in every game for the Commanders yet finished with only 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns. It was a difficult season for every Washington player. While some would be concerned about Dotson’s regression, the Commanders are not.

Gone are Ron Rivera and Eric Bieniemy. Enter Adam Peters, Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury. Bieniemy’s offense was a mess for much of last season. Dotson wasn’t perfect, as he dropped several passes, but the lack of separation, rhythm and a running game was brutal.

Several players were frustrated at the end of the season.

Kingsbury brings a new offense to Washington, one that has always been good for wide receivers. Dotson also has a new quarterback. The Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels second overall in last week’s NFL draft.

That’s who Dotson wanted all along.

“I’m really hyped, that’s the pick that I wanted, so I am happy we got him,” Dotson told Scott Abraham of ABC 7 in Washington. “I texted him right when he got drafted, and I said, ‘Congrats, man.’ He said, ‘Let’s get to work.’ It’s exciting……the fans should be really excited for this one.”

Dotson then spoke of Daniels’ game and the support system that the rookie passer inherits in Washington.

Finally, Dotson spoke on the frustrations from last season’s 4-13 team and how Quinn has rejuvenated everyone.

“I’ve only been a short two years, but I do feel it is completely different,” Dotson said. “This is funny to say, but I was talking to some of the guys in the locker room, and I said it almost feels like I got traded. It feels like I came into a better opportunity. I feel like the confidence is at an all-time high, not only for the team but myself included.”

That says it all. There are regime changes every year. But for Washington, this one is different. Not only do the Commanders finally have a real manager (Peters) and an energetic and accomplished coaching staff led by Quinn, but the entire vibe surrounding the team is different due to the change in ownership.

Commanders fans,@JahanDotson is a GREAT interview. Why? Because he always gives honest answers. On the new regime, he told me, "it almost feels like I got traded. It feels like I came into a better opportunity. I feel like the confidence is at an all time high." BAM 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Uj5nRoiqKj — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire