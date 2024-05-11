Commanders WR Dyami Brown to share No. 2 with Sainristil

Dyami Brown has not been cut by the Commanders.

The Commanders, in announcing their rookie jersey numbers, certainly seized the attention of many when they revealed defensive back Mike Sainristil would be wearing No. 2 this offseason.

Washington Commanders DB Mike Sainristil (@MikeSainristil) is wearing number 2. Currently shared with Dyami Brown. #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/3ntvZ3NfJW — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 10, 2024

Commanders fans certainly recognize that receiver Dyami Brown has worn No. 2 for each of his three NFL seasons here in Washington (2021-23).

It is true the Commanders are completing their 90-man roster in preparation for their off-season mini-camps, OTAs and training camp. So, while the roster is full at the 90-player capacity, yes, there will be some sharing of jersey numbers.

Yet, it is also true that the former Michigan defensive leader, Sainristil, was a second-round choice (50) of this current administration led by general manager Adam Peters.

Consequently, it would not be a stretch to conclude that if both Brown and Sainristil make the final 53-man roster, Sainristil will wear the No. 2 jersey.

Even more, Brown, though he wore No. 2 at North Carolina, simply has not produced in his three NFL seasons. Ron Rivera drafted Brown in the third round (82) in 2021. He has played in 15, 15 and 17 games, yet accomplished only a mere 12, 5 and 12 receptions.

Most likely, Brown will not survive unless he has an impressive preseason. He simply cannot afford to have the unimpressive preseason games he has experienced thus far.

When former Washington Redskins running back Brian Mitchell (1990-99) was asked about this by JP Finlay during their 106.7 The Fan show, Friday, Mitchell succinctly responded, “They never gave anybody my number when I was on (the team) from year one all the way through…I never really worried about my number. I worried about being ready to play.”

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire