Commanders sign TE Kaden Smith

The Commanders announced a couple of roster moves on Sunday morning.

The team has signed tight end Kaden Smith. Punter Colby Wadman was waived in a corresponding move.

Smith last appeared in a regular season game with the Giants in 2021 and he spent time with the Colts this offseason. Smith appeared in 33 games over three seasons with the Giants and had 52 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Curtis Hodges, and Brandon Dillon are also on the roster at tight end in Washington.

Wadman signed with the team last week while Tress Way was dealing with a back injury. Wadman punted four times in the team's preseason opener.