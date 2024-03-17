Commanders re-sign Efe Obada

Defensive end Efe Obada will be back in Washington this season.

The Commanders announced that they have re-signed Obada this week. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Obada has spent the last two seasons with the NFC East team, but his 2023 campaign was cut short by a pair of injuries. He opened the season on injured reserve due to a knee issue, played five games and then suffered multiple leg fractures in Week 11 to bring his year to an end.

Obada had 24 tackles and four sacks in 2022 and he had 62 tackles, 11 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries during his time with the Bills and Panthers.