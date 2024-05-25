Can Commanders QB Jayden Daniels be a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2024?

Six quarterbacks went in the first 12 picks of last month’s 2024 NFL draft, including the first three overall selections. Which of these quarterbacks will be the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Much of that chatter revolves around No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, who landed with the Chicago Bears. That’s led some to overlook Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels — the No. 2 overall pick.

While the Bears did an outstanding job surrounding Williams with tons of skill position talent, Daniels also enters into an ideal situation.

Washington has Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and rookies Ben Sinnott and Luke McCaffrey. Under new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, the Commanders could be better than many realize, particularly because of Daniels’ dual-threat ability.

Rich Hribar of Sharp Football Analysis ranked his top 40 fantasy quarterbacks for 2024, and Daniels came in at No. 10.

Sky-high ceiling in a climate that should force action. Daniels should run more than Caleb Williams and enters the NFL with a higher passing floor than Anthony Richardson. Daniels is my favorite quarterback at cost for fantasy right now based on his ceiling potential, and his floor is likely higher than credited due to his rushing ability and landing spot. Working with Kliff Kingsbury as a rookie in 2019, Kyler Murray was the QB8 in overall scoring and the QB12 in points per game.

Daniels was the highest-ranked rookie, three spots ahead of Williams. Williams isn’t as dynamic of a runner as Daniels. Dual-threat quarterbacks are often popular picks in fantasy drafts because they can impact the game in two ways. That’s why Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson are all ranked ahead of Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes is the best quarterback alive and a terrific athlete in his own right, he doesn’t use his legs as often as the other quarterbacks.

If Daniels finishes as a top-10-ranked fantasy quarterback, that would mean he put up good numbers in his rookie season.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire