Commanders QB Jayden Daniels shows respect to Tress Way

A rookie quarterback coming to town as the No. 2 overall pick means that player has some say. In some cases, that player is not afraid to use some of that pull.

That’s not Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels wanted the No. 5 jersey from longtime punter and team captain Tress Way. Way was initially hesitant to give up the number, but after considering what it meant to him and his career, he believed relinquishing the number to the rookie quarterback was in the best interest of the franchise he loved.

Way was emotional in discussing his attachment to the No. 5 on Thursday.

The Commanders opened rookie minicamp on Friday, which meant Daniels would take the field for the first time in the burgundy and gold.

After practice, Daniels spoke to the media and before taking any questions, he had a message for Way.

“Shoutout, Tress, you know, allowing me to wear his jersey,” Daniels said. Obviously, what it means to him, what it means to me. He’s a legend here, so I’m very appreciative that he allowed me to wear his jersey.”

That’s impressive. You want to win a team over? That will get it done. Daniels mentioned multiple times that Way was allowing him to wear his (Way’s) jersey. That’s leadership and knowing your place. Daniels could have went straight to general manager Adam Peters and demanded the No. 5, but that’s not the type of person he is. It didn’t matter that Way was a punter, Daniels showed respect to Way, the player — and person.

“It’s significant not only to me but him also,” Daniels said. “So, him allowing me to wear it, it meant a lot that he was able to kind of just pass it to me, passed the torch. Obviously, with the agreements, but he didn’t have to come off the number. Obviously, what he did for it, he is a captain, All-Pro, Pro Bowl player. So, he means a lot to the DMV, to this organization. So, for him to be able to allow me to wear the number, it just shows he has my back and he’s excited and that’s what we talked about and I’m excited to be his teammate.”

Way and Daniels could not have handled this any better. Peters and coach Dan Quinn handled it well, too. Imagine if Dan Snyder owned the team. He would never have allowed this to happen, as he would have given the rookie the number over a tenured teammate the moment he was drafted.

With how he handled this, Daniels has already earned the trust and respect of his veteran teammates.

