WATCH: Tress Way gets emotional discussing giving up No. 5 to Jayden Daniels

There haven’t been a lot of constants surrounding the Washington NFL franchise since 2014. Two names do come to mind, though: Assistant coach and Washington’s all-time sacks leader Ryan Kerrigan and punter Tress Way.

There’s a difference between the two, as Kerrigan, who arrived in Washington as a first-round pick in 2011, left in 2021 to play his final NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He returned to Washington the following season to begin his coaching career.

Way hasn’t left.

Undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2013, Way originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears. He was waived that summer and didn’t play. In 2014, he re-signed with Chicago that offseason. Way was once again waived that summer.

However, this was where Way’s football career took a positive turn. The then-Washington Redskins claimed Way off waivers and he’s been with the team ever since. Way has survived multiple head coaches, general managers, name changes, quarterbacks, kickers and long snappers. One thing that has remained the same for Way is the constant losing.

Yet, for Way, there is nowhere else he’d rather be than with Washington.

On Thursday, Way went through a big change. He gave up his No. 5 jersey to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Giving up your number may not seem like a big deal to some, but when you’ve been with a franchise for as long as Way has, it hits differently. Way has raised his kids playing in Washington, made lifelong friends, became a valuable member of the community and was a multi-year team captain.

He joined the “Command Center” on Thursday to discuss giving up his number and how, at first, he didn’t want to do it, but thinking about the long-term future of the franchise he loves, he wanted Daniels to have it.

Who's cutting onions? 🥹 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 10, 2024

Way discussed first arriving in Washington, feeling wanted for the first time, and picking the No. 5 jersey. He talked about being a four-time captain and how if he is voted captain for a fifth time, the “C” on his jersey will be filled in, but with a different number.

In discussing the jersey situation with his wife, Way gained perspective about why he was named a captain in the first place. Then, thought about Daniels, being a rookie with a ton of pressure on him, in addition to all the excitement surrounding the organization.

“I just feel like there’s just so much excitement around this organization, hands down the most I have ever seen,” Way said. “All of the excitement is building and building and building. I just feel like this is…………a very small part that I could do.”

Way said much more, and we’d encourage you to watch the entire episode.

Regardless of how he arrived at the decision, Way, as always, was looking out for his teammates. Now you know why he is beloved. Safety Jeremy Reaves, a close friend of Way’s, took to X to share his thoughts.

Talk about a hell of a teammate man! — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) May 10, 2024

No one has ever said a bad word about Tress Way. And save your “he’s just a punter, bro” tweets. Way loves the Washington organization. He understood the big picture that No. 5 would mean more on the rookie quarterback than him.

Way discussed how great general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have been since arriving.

It’s days like Thursday when you realize why Way is a team captain.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire