Commanders QB Jayden Daniels was already working after being drafted

The Washington Commanders selected former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft last month. Daniels and his family flew to Ashburn for an introductory press conference with his new team the following day.

After his press conference, Daniels was on a plane back home and was already at work.

According to John Keim of ESPN, Daniels was already working on some plays he knew from Washington’s playbook on the plane ride home.

During his private plane ride home after his news conference in Washington, Daniels, surrounded by family and friends, spent an hour of the trip pretending to stand at the line of scrimmage, calling out checks or plays that he already knew from the Commanders’ playbook.

Far too often throughout the pre-draft process, critics have pointed out that Daniels’ success came from having two first-round picks as a wide receiver. While that helped, remember, Joe Burrow had the same scenario after transferring to LSU in 2018. Burrow was throwing to Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson and, when healthy, is now considered one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

Instead of others pointing out Daniels had excellent wide receivers, they should point out the work he’s put in each and every day to become a top quarterback prospect. Unlike some quarterbacks, Daniels didn’t enter the season as a surefire top draft pick. He earned it.

Now, he’s bringing that work ethic to Washington.

