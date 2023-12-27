Commanders bench Howell, will start Brissett at QB vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

With two weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, the Washington Commanders made a change at quarterback for their Week 17 game against the 49ers.

Washington is benching second-year signal-caller Sam Howell and starting Jacoby Brissett when the 49ers come into town Sunday at FedEx Field, Commanders coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday morning.

"We're going to go forward and have Jacoby as our starter," Rivera said. "I think it's probably a good opportunity for Sam to take a break. This is about Sam's continued development and things haven't gone as well as we'd like the last few weeks so it's just a good opportunity for him to watch."

Ron Rivera makes it official, Commanders will start Jacoby Brissett at QB vs 49ers. “It’s a good time for Sam to get a break.” pic.twitter.com/dVLNSD8ioK — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 27, 2023

In Washington's 30-28 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, Howell completed just six of 22 attempts for 56 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Brissett entered the game and went 10 of 13 for 100 yards and one touchdown.

The week before that, Howell also was benched for Brissett, who brought the Commanders to within one touchdown after trailing by more than 20 points.

Sunday will be Brissett's 80th career game and 49th start.

Howell was selected by the Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, spending the season as a backup before being named the starter in 2023. Brissett, 31, was signed this offseason to be Howell's mentor, but after a 4-11 campaign, the Commanders are trying something new.

"Jacoby being the professional that he is and playing the way he has will give Sam an opportunity to really see some things and see how the offense goes," Rivera said. "I think it'll help him."

The 49ers and Commanders are set to kick off at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday.

