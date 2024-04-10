Commanders to host TCU tight end Jared Wiley on top 30 visit

The Washington Commanders released starting tight end Logan Thomas this offseason and signed veteran Zach Ertz to replace him. Ertz joins John Bates, Cole Turner and Armani Rogers as tight ends on Washington’s roster.

Ertz was signed to a one-year deal, meaning the Commanders likely still view tight end as a need heading into the 2024 NFL draft.

Washington brought in Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders on a top-30 visit. Saunders is widely viewed as the second-best tight end in the draft behind Georgia’s Brock Bowers. We can now add another tight end to the Commanders’ visit list.

According to Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report, TCU tight end Jared Wiley will visit Washington.

The Washington Commanders will host TCU TE Jared Wiley on a 30 visit, source said. Current TE depth chart in DC: • Zach Ertz

• John Bates

• Cole Turner

• Armani Rogers — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 9, 2024

Wiley is a 6-foot-6, 249-pound prospect from Temple, Texas, and began his career at the University of Texas. After three seasons in Austin, Wiley transferred to TCU, where he played his final two seasons. In three years at Texas, Wiley had 19 receptions. Over the past two seasons, Wiley caught 71 passes for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Wiley would be a good day-three pick for the Commanders.

