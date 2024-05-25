Commanders, D.C., attempting to bring NFL draft to the city

The NFL announced this week that Pittsburgh would host the 2026 NFL draft. Next year’s NFL draft will take place in Green Bay.

Dallas, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Las Vegas and Detroit have hosted the draft since it went on the road in 2015. For years, the NFL draft was held in New York City at Radio City Music Hall.

With the next two host cities known, the 2027 NFL draft is the next one up for grabs. Which NFL city could be the next host?

If the Washington Commanders have a say, it will be in Washington, D.C.

According to Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske of The Washington Post, D.C. representatives and Commanders officials are vying to host the event and are confident they can land it in 2027.

As expected, the District will have plenty of competition.

But while several of those connected to the D.C. effort are confident that Washington will be selected as the site of an NFL draft in the coming years, others within the league cautioned that the competition is intense, as many cities with NFL franchises aspire to be picked to host the popular and increasingly lucrative event.

Per the Post’s report, the Commanders were among 12 teams in Detroit at the 2024 NFL draft to conduct site surveys.

The draft has proven to be an economic boom to each of the previous host cities, so landing the draft would be good for D.C. and the Commanders.

