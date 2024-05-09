Commanders have a chance to be ‘sneaky good’ in 2024

The Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud showed everyone how a rookie quarterback could change the trajectory of an NFL franchise.

After a combined 11 wins in their previous three seasons, the Texans went 10-7 last season. They won the AFC South, an AFC wild-card game, before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round.

Yes, Stroud was phenomenal, but a strong rookie class proved to be the difference for Houston, with edge Will Anderson and wide receiver Tank Dell also proving to be franchise cornerstones.

Can the Washington Commanders follow a similar path?

Washington selected a quarterback No. 2 overall — Jayden Daniels — just like Stroud in 2023. Then, the Commanders followed that up by selecting five players on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft: DT Johnny Newton, CB Mike Sainristil, TE Ben Sinnott, OT Brandon Coleman and WR Luke McCaffrey.

New head coach Dan Quinn will improve Washington’s defense, and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s offense is a perfect match for the dual-threat Daniels.

In an ESPN roundtable discussion of the draft, the panel was asked which player was their early pick for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. received the most votes, but Daniels, too, received a vote.

From Jeremy Fowler:

This will be a close race with Williams and possibly a receiver such as Harrison, but Daniels is set up for success. Washington has a chance to be sneaky good. Daniels has adequate skill players around him in Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Zach Ertz, Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler. Some evaluators considered Daniels the most pro-ready quarterback on Day 1. Kliff Kingsbury’s system is good for passing yards, and Daniels will accumulate rushing yards to bolster his case.

The biggest concern surrounding Daniels is his slight frame. If he can protect himself from some of the big hits he took in college, he is set up for an immediate impact. Yes, Williams will get the most headlines, but Daniels also has a promising surrounding cast led by McLaurin, Dotson, Ertz, Robinson, Ekeler, and rookie tight end Ben Sinnott.

