Commanders’ 16-man practice squad prediction ahead of final roster cuts

The Washington Commanders began releasing players Monday before the NFL’s 4:00 pm. ET deadline Tuesday to trim rosters from 90 to 53 players.

Washington released 12 players on Monday and placed rookie offensive tackle Braeden Daniels on the reserve/injured list. That brings the number of players on Washington’s roster to 77, meaning the Commanders must release 24 more on Tuesday.

We’ve made our 53-man roster projections ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Now, we take our shot at predicting Washington’s 16-man practice squad. Most teams like to keep players from the offseason roster on the practice squad because they’ve been with the team and know the offense and defense.

So, before we jump into the predictions, let’s explain who’s eligible for the practice squad:

10 players with two or fewer accrued NFL seasons

6 players with unlimited NFL experience

Here are our predictions for Washington’s practice squad.

QB Jake Fromm

Jake Fromm #11 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Jake Fromm had an excellent preseason and looks comfortable in Eric Bieniemy’s offense. The Commanders will only keep two quarterbacks on the roster, but Fromm is QB No. 3.

RB Jonathan Williams

Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (41)

The Commanders cut Jaret Patterson on Monday, making it clear that Williams is the fourth running back, whether he’s on the main roster or practice squad. Washington loves what Williams brings to the table.

WR Kazmeir Allen

Washington Commanders wide receiver Kazmeir Allen (10). (AP Photo/David Richard)

Allen may make the 53-man roster. His final preseason game didn’t help him, but the Commanders love his upside. If he’s on the practice squad, it’s likely he’ll be activated at some point.

WR Mitchell Tinsley

Washington Commanders wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (86) runs after a catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Allan George (42). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Tinsley is another who could make the 53-man roster. The coaches love him. Terry McLaurin has praised him. Tinsley has a future in Washington.

WR Brycen Tremayne

Washington Commanders wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (89). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Brycen Tremayne is another young receiver Washington likes. He played for quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard at Stanford.

TE Curtis Hodges

Tight end Curtis Hodges #80 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-8 Hodges has outstanding potential as a receiver. He struggled in the preseason, but Washington likes him. The Commanders also need tight end depth.

TE Brandon Dillon

Tight end Brandon Dillon #46 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

That lack of depth is why the Commanders will keep two tight ends on the practice squad. Dillon has NFL experience.

G Mason Brooks

Washington Commanders place kicker Joey Slye (6) celebrates with Commanders offensive lineman Mason Brooks (64). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks has an outside shot at making the roster, but it’s doubtful because the Commanders need more help at tackle. Washington loves the undrafted free agent and he’ll be back if not claimed.

G Nolan Laufenberg

Washington Commanders guard Nolan Laufenberg. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders have been developing Laufenberg for a couple of years now. They would trust him if they needed to activate him.

T Alex Akingbulu

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Commanders brought Akingbulu aboard last season. He has good size and feet. An ideal practice squad candidate. Plus, the Commanders need tackle depth.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Jones-Smith gives the Commanders another solid practice squad offensive tackle. Jones-Smith’s feistiness has impressed Washington this summer. He’s bounced around the NFL and XFL and has some experience. The Commanders should go heavy on offensive linemen for the practice squad, and they do with four.

DT Benning Potoa'e

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Benning Potoa’e (79) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Benning Potoa’e impressed head coach Ron Rivera late last season. He’s also had some moments this summer. He is the only defensive lineman on Washington’s practice squad in this exercise because we projected 11 to make the active roster, so they can go light here.

LB De'Jon Harris

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) vs. Washington Commanders linebacker De’Jon Harris (45). Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

With Milo Eifler’s release, it’s clear the Commanders view Harris as their fifth linebacker. Is that enough to make the active roster? We doubt it, but Washington keeps him on the practice squad. He’s shown some potential.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) is tackled by Washington Commanders cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (26). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders claimed Castro-Fields off waivers during last year’s final cuts. He was a good college player and has size and speed on his side. A good stash for Washington.

CB Rachad Wildgoose

Washington Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (ERFA) Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Yes, Wildgoose had a tough game against Baltimore. But he had some good moments last season. He, like Castro-Fields, was claimed off waivers during final cuts. He excelled during his time in the slot last year. He started training camp off strong before struggling late when playing outside. If the Commanders can keep Wildgoose, they’d like to continue to try and develop him outside. However, if there are injuries on the 53-man roster, Wildgoose can come up and cover the slot, an important position.

S Kendall Smith

Washington Commanders safety Kendall Smith (40) deflects a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) prior to an interception by Commanders cornerback Jace Whittaker (32). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kendall Smith came from the same Illinois secondary that featured Quan Martin, Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown. He’s an excellent player in his own right, and the Commanders believe they stole him in undrafted free agency. He should be a lock for the practice squad. Washington is loaded at safety and Smith can be developed.

