Columbus State advances to Peach Belt Tournament Championship

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus State softball team had their work cut out for them after the top of the third inning in their first matchup against the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes on Sunday, as they were down 8-1. However, the Cougars were able to respond with three runs in the bottom of the inning, followed by four in the next. Columbus State would end up winning the game, 11-10. This forced a second game to determine who would advance to the Peach Belt Tournament Championship.

Then came game two, where the Hurricanes would score two in the first inning. However, Columbus State would manage to put up seven runs in the first inning. The most notable moment was Lindsey Patton’s two-run homerun that gave the Cougars their first lead. After the first, the Hurricanes were able to come back. Columbus State would lead 8-7 after the fourth inning.

But, the Cougar bats came alive in the sixth, as Columbus State knocked in six runs. Four of those were courtesy of Madison Mcdonald, who hit a grand slam to give the Cougars a solid lead headed into the final inning.

The Cougars ended up winning the second game, 15-8. This solidifies their spot in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Championship. Their opponent will be the North Georgia Nighthawks, who the Cougars will face on the road starting play on Friday.

