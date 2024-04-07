Will Columbia have a parade to celebrate USC’s women’s basketball championship?

First, the question on everyone’s mind: Will Columbia throw another parade to celebrate another Gamecock women’s basketball championship win?

The answer: Most likely.

“We have in the past under the same circumstances,” a city representative told The State after saying the word around City Hall is that yes, there would most likely be a parade to celebrate the University of South Carolina’s winning women’s basketball team.

But the details for that parade were not yet clear as of early Sunday evening.

The team also won championships in 2017 and in 2022, both of which were celebrated by downtown Columbia parades. In 2022, Hootie and the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker even promised a free concert for students after the championship win, and he delivered.

As for when and where this year’s parade would take place, those details have not been announced. In 2022, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann announced three days after the championship victory that yes, there would indeed be a parade — and it was scheduled for the following week.

That means fans shouldn’t expect to be lining Main Street first thing Monday morning.

The last parade took Gamecock players and thousands of fans down Main Street and ended at the South Carolina State House.