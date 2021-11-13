Colts vs. Jaguars: Key matchups to watch in Week 10

For the first time this season, the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) will face off for a divisional matchup.

Taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium, both teams are coming off of big wins. The Colts put up 45 points for the first time since 2014 against the New York Jets in prime time while the Jaguars are coming off of an upset win over the Buffalo Bills.

Entering this bout, here are some key matchups to keep an eye on Sunday:

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin

The second-year breakout is happening for Pittman Jr. as he leads the offense in all of the major receiving categories. His connection with Carson Wentz has been immaculate and has been a major driving force within the offense. According to Pro Football Focus, Griffin has allowed two touchdowns and a 108.5 passer rating in coverage this season.

Jaguars DE Josh Allen vs. Colts OTs

It’s likely that Allen will be lining up across from both left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Braden Smith on Sunday. Both will have their hands full with one of the league’s dynamic pass rushers. Allen has 5.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits and 30 total pressures (PFF) on the season. Fisher and Smith must keep Allen in check if the offense is going to thrive.

Colts CB Kenny Moore vs. Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault

This will be a big matchup to watch in the secondary. Shenault is the most explosive player on the Jaguars offense while seeing an even amount of snaps both in the slot and out wide—191 each per Pro Football Focus. With Xavier Rhodes ruled out, Moore will likely spend time both inside and on the boundary so this will be a big matchup that the Colts must win.

Colts DE Kwity Paye vs. Jaguars LT Cam Robinson

We haven’t quite seen the breakout yet in terms of a high-sack game but the rookie in Paye totaled nine pressures in Week 9, according to Pro Football Focus. He seems to be coming along with his pass rush plan and will be going against Robinson, who hasn’t allowed a sack yet this season. The Colts need a bigger presence of edge rush and Paye will have a chance to provide that on Sunday.

