Colts vs. Bucs: Final injury report in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) released their final injury reports Friday with designations ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While the Colts didn’t rule any players out for the matchup on Friday—the second week in a row that’s happened—they do have two key players listed as questionable.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 12:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/24)
Thur. (11/25)
Fri. (11/26)
Status
Ankle
DNP
DNP
FP
Quest.
CB T.J. Carrie
Knee
LP
FP
FP
—
WR T.Y. Hilton
Toe
LP
FP
FP
—
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
Quest.
Notes
LG Quenton Nelson logged a full practice on Friday, which is huge for his chance to play. Barring a setback with how he responds over the weekend, Nelson should play in Week 12.
The same goes for LB Darius Leonard, who will still be battling an ankle injury. But the fact that he was full on Friday is a big deal for his status.
S Khari Willis wasn’t designated to return to practice this week from the injured reserve list so it is unlikely he plays in Week 12.
Here is the final injury report for the Bucs in Week 12:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/24)
Thur. (11/25)
Fri. (11/26)
Status
WR Antonio Brown
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Mike Evans
Back
DNP
DNP
FP
—
G Ali Marpet
Abdomen
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
LB Devin White
Quad
DNP
LP
LP
Quest.
S Mike Edwards
Groin
LP
LP
FP
—
WR Chris Godwin
Foot
LP
FP
FP
—
DT Vita Vea
Knee
LP
LP
LP
Quest.
TE Rob Gronkowski
Back
FP
FP
DNP
—
DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
—
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
Shoulder
FP
DNP
FP
—
QB Tom Brady
Rest
—
DNP
FP
—
DT Steve McLendon
Rest
—
DNP
DNP
—
DT Ndamukong Suh
Rest
—
—
DNP
—
