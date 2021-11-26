Colts vs. Bucs: Final injury report in Week 12

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) released their final injury reports Friday with designations ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts didn’t rule any players out for the matchup on Friday—the second week in a row that’s happened—they do have two key players listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 12:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/24)

Thur. (11/25)

Fri. (11/26)

Status

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle

DNP

DNP

FP

Quest.

CB T.J. Carrie

Knee

LP

FP

FP

WR T.Y. Hilton

Toe

LP

FP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

Quest.

Notes

  • LG Quenton Nelson logged a full practice on Friday, which is huge for his chance to play. Barring a setback with how he responds over the weekend, Nelson should play in Week 12.

  • The same goes for LB Darius Leonard, who will still be battling an ankle injury. But the fact that he was full on Friday is a big deal for his status.

  • S Khari Willis wasn’t designated to return to practice this week from the injured reserve list so it is unlikely he plays in Week 12.

Here is the final injury report for the Bucs in Week 12:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/24)

Thur. (11/25)

Fri. (11/26)

Status

WR Antonio Brown

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Mike Evans

Back

DNP

DNP

FP

G Ali Marpet

Abdomen

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

LB Devin White

Quad

DNP

LP

LP

Quest.

S Mike Edwards

Groin

LP

LP

FP

WR Chris Godwin

Foot

LP

FP

FP

DT Vita Vea

Knee

LP

LP

LP

Quest.

TE Rob Gronkowski

Back

FP

FP

DNP

DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Ankle

FP

FP

FP

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Shoulder

FP

DNP

FP

QB Tom Brady

Rest

DNP

FP

DT Steve McLendon

Rest

DNP

DNP

DT Ndamukong Suh

Rest

DNP

