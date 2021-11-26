Colts vs. Bucs: Final injury report in Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) released their final injury reports Friday with designations ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts didn’t rule any players out for the matchup on Friday—the second week in a row that’s happened—they do have two key players listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 12:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (11/24) Thur. (11/25) Fri. (11/26) Status G Quenton Nelson Ankle DNP DNP FP Quest. CB T.J. Carrie Knee LP FP FP — WR T.Y. Hilton Toe LP FP FP — LB Darius Leonard Ankle LP LP FP Quest.

Notes

LG Quenton Nelson logged a full practice on Friday, which is huge for his chance to play. Barring a setback with how he responds over the weekend, Nelson should play in Week 12.

The same goes for LB Darius Leonard , who will still be battling an ankle injury. But the fact that he was full on Friday is a big deal for his status.

S Khari Willis wasn’t designated to return to practice this week from the injured reserve list so it is unlikely he plays in Week 12.

Here is the final injury report for the Bucs in Week 12:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (11/24) Thur. (11/25) Fri. (11/26) Status WR Antonio Brown Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out WR Mike Evans Back DNP DNP FP — G Ali Marpet Abdomen DNP DNP DNP Doubtful LB Devin White Quad DNP LP LP Quest. S Mike Edwards Groin LP LP FP — WR Chris Godwin Foot LP FP FP — DT Vita Vea Knee LP LP LP Quest. TE Rob Gronkowski Back FP FP DNP — DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches Ankle FP FP FP — OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder FP DNP FP — QB Tom Brady Rest — DNP FP — DT Steve McLendon Rest — DNP DNP — DT Ndamukong Suh Rest — — DNP —

