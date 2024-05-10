Colts signed 5 members of their 2024 NFL draft class
On the eve of rookie minicamp, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they signed five of their draft picks to their rookie deals.
This included defensive end Laiatu Latu, linebacker Jaylon Carlies, cornerback Jaylin Simpson, cornerback Micah Abraham, and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu.
The contract specifics for each player haven’t been announced, but Over the Cap provides some rookie contract projections to help give us an idea of what the cap ramifications could be. Click here to read more.
With five of the rookies under contract, that leaves Adonai Mitchell, Matt Goncalves, Tanor Bortolini, and Anthony Gould still unsigned.
Colts rookie minicamp will take place this weekend. For a closer look at each player, follow the links below:
