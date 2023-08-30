Colts re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie, place TE Jelani Woods on IR

The Colts had five tight ends and three wide receivers on their roster earlier today. They now have four tight ends and four wide receivers.

The Colts placed tight end Jelani Woods on injured reserve, the team announced.

Woods has had a hamstring injury that he aggravated late in camp.

He will miss at least the first four games before returning.

The Colts also kept Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree and rookie Will Mallory at the position on Tuesday's initial 53-player roster.

The Colts filled Woods' roster spot by re-signing wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who originally signed as a free agent on March 22.

He has appeared in 80 career games with 26 starts in his time with the Bills (2018-22) and Broncos (2017-18). He has totaled 141 receptions for 1,345 yards and 11 touchdowns and 50 kickoff returns for 1,112 yards (22.2 average) and 58 punt returns for 518 yards (8.9 average) and one touchdown.

McKenzie joins Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and rookie Josh Downs at receiver on the 53-player roster.