Colts sign WR Amari Rodgers

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent wide receiver Amari Rodgers and waived wide receiver Johnny King, the team announced Wednesday.

Rodgers, 23, was a third-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2020 NFL draft. He spent two seasons in Green Bay, appearing in 26 games and making one start.

Rodgers spent the 2022 season with the Houston Texans, appearing in six games and making one start. Overall, in his career, Rodgers has recorded 20 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown.

King signed with the Colts this offseason as an undrafted free-agent rookie out of Southeast Missouri State.

