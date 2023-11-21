Colts sign Ronnie Harrison Jr. to 53-man roster

The Colts have filled the roster spot they opened up by waiving three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Ronnie Harrison Jr. off of their practice squad. Harrison has been listed as a safety in previous stops, but the Colts have him as a linebacker on their roster.

Harrison was a 2018 Jaguars third-round pick and he was traded to the Browns ahead of the 2020 season. He had 24 tackles and a half-sack in 16 games for Cleveland last season and he has 223 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in 67 career games.

Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Segun Olubi, Grant Stuard, and Cameron McGrone are the other linebackers on the active roster in Indy.