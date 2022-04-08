Colts to sign former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod
Source: The #Colts are finalizing a deal for veteran former #Eagles safety Rodney McLeod.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2022
The Rodney McLeod era appears to be over in Philadelphia, as Ian Rapoport is reporting that the veteran safety is finalizing a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Eagles re-signed Anthony Harris to a one-year deal and are among the teams that have a mutual interest in veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu.
McLeod entered the NFL As an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, spending four seasons with the St. Louis Rams before signing a free-agent deal with the Eagles in 2016.
One of Howie Roseman’s better signings, McLeod spent six years with Philadelphia, logging 313 total tackles, 11 interceptions, and 1 sack.
