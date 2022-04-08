Tracking Tiger:

Tiger Woods shot 71 in first round at Augusta; can he do better in Round 2? Follow along

Colts to sign former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rodney McLeod
    Rodney McLeod
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Rodney McLeod era appears to be over in Philadelphia, as Ian Rapoport is reporting that the veteran safety is finalizing a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles re-signed Anthony Harris to a one-year deal and are among the teams that have a mutual interest in veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu.

McLeod entered the NFL As an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, spending four seasons with the St. Louis Rams before signing a free-agent deal with the Eagles in 2016.

One of Howie Roseman’s better signings, McLeod spent six years with Philadelphia, logging 313 total tackles, 11 interceptions, and 1 sack.

List

Here's everything we know about new Eagles WR Devon Allen

List

Every Eagles' 1st-round pick under GM Howie Roseman

Related

Eagles sign WR Devon Allen to a deal

Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual free-agent visit with Eagles

Eagles still in the mix to land free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu

Eagles continuing pre-draft due diligence on Liberty QB Malik Willis

Eagles hosted Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. on a top-30 predraft visit

Eagles to host Ole Miss QB Matt Corral on a top-30 predraft visit

Recommended Stories