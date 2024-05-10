Colts roster move: WR Terrell Bynum is waived

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that the team waived wide receiver Terrell Bynum.

After drafting nine players and signing seven undrafted rookies, the Colts had one too many players on their 91-man roster, resulting in a player having to be released.

Bynum went undrafted in 2023 out of USC and originally signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Bynum spent time on the Chargers active roster and practice squad last season. He played one snap on offense in Week 11 against Green Bay.

In January, the Colts signed Bynum to a reserve/future contract.

Ultimately, the receiver room became crowded. Already on the roster entering the offseason were Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Ashton Dulin. The Colts then drafted Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould, along with signing undrafted rookie Xavier White.

Following this move, here is who currently makes up the Colts’ wide receiver room:

Tyrie Cleveland

Josh Downs

Ashton Dulin

Ethan Fernea

DJ Montgomery

Alec Pierce

Michael Pittman

Juwann Winfree

Adonai Mitchell

Anthony Gould

Xavier White

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire