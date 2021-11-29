Colts’ PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 12 loss to Bucs

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, falling 38-31 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite leading 24-14 at halftime, costly turnovers in the second half of the game allowed the Bucs to mount a comeback. An interception on a deep shot, a muffed punt and a lack of consistent pass rush was all the momentum the Bucs needed to erase the deficit.

Here are the best and worst Pro Football Focus grades from the Week 12 loss:

Top 3 Offense

TE Jack Doyle: 90.7 overall grade

Doyle posted season-highs in receptions (6) and receiving yards (81) while his seven targets were the second-highest of his campaign.

QB Carson Wentz: 79.6 overall grade

For the majority of the game, Wentz was strong. He had a few misses early but once he got into a groove, he was hard to stop. The deep interception to Michael Pittman Jr. is questionable as there was a lot of contact, but it was a good time to take a shot in single coverage. The other interception was the Hail Mary at the end of the game. He was credited with one turnover-worthy throw and three big-time throws.

RB Jonathan Taylor: 73.0 overall grade

Much of the discourse with Taylor comes from the fact that he didn’t see a single carry in the third quarter. Regardless of that, Taylor still found a way to grade out favorably thanks to a fourth-quarter drive in which he took eight carries for 58 rushing yards and capped it off with a touchdown. It was tough sledding at the beginning but once the box lightened, Taylor was able to do his thing.

Top 3 Defense

LB Darius Leonard: 81.2 overall grade

Despite playing on one leg, Leonard continued to gut through for a big day. The injury has severely limited him in coverage—partly why he allowed four receptions for 77 yards. But he added a pass breakup in the red zone and forced another fumble for his 10th takeaway this season.

DT Taylor Stallworth: 74.9 overall grade

Stallworth has been a strong emergence for the Colts over the last month as a rotational piece. He recorded a quarterback hit on 15 pass-rushing snaps and a run stop on just seven run-defending snaps.

CB Isaiah Rodgers: 68.9 overall grade

The second-year cornerback has enjoyed a strong development as a rotational piece in the secondary. He came away with a neat interception in which he ran the route for a Bucs wide receiver while also adding a run stop.

Bottom 3 Offense

LT Eric Fisher: 55.7 overall grade

The veteran continues to struggle against solid pass rushers. Fisher was credited with allowing a team-high four pressures along with a strip-sack.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 55.3 overall grade

It wasn’t the best day for Pittman Jr. on Sunday. He got started slowly with two drops in the first quarter and was only able to haul in four of his 10 targets.

WR Zach Pascal: 45.5 overall grade

Similar to Pittman Jr., it was a rough day for Pascal. He wasn’t credited with a drop but there were a few he should have held onto. Pascal also had a crucial fumble that swung some of the momentum into the favor of the Bucs.

Bottom 3 Defense

CB Kenny Moore II: 48.4 overall grade

It seems Moore’s grade got dinged because of tackling. According to PFF, he allowed three receptions on four targets for 15 yards and an 81.3 passer rating but was credited with two missed tackles.

LB Bobby Okereke: 45.9 overall grade

It was an up and down day for Okereke but his struggles in coverage were tough. Okereke was credited with allowing eight receptions on nine targets for 54 yards, one touchdown and a 128.7 passer rating. He was also credited with two missed tackles.

S George Odum: 35.9 overall grade

Odum has been a decent fill-in at the injured safety position but was credited with three missed tackles while allowing three receptions on four targets for 46 yards and a 112.5 passer rating.

