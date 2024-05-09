Colts OL Tanor Bortolini named a Day 3 rookie who could compete for starting snaps

Chad Reuter of NFL.com hand-picked 15 Day 3 selections from this year’s draft that he believes could be in line to start as rookies. At the top of that list was the Colts’ fourth-round pick, Tanor Bortolini.

Here is what Reuter had to say:

“Bortolini was a center for the Badgers in 2023, but the Colts identified his position as guard when the pick was announced. He started at least one game at every O-line spot except left tackle during his college career, so he knows his way around multiple positions. Bortolini could wind up the heir apparent to center Ryan Kelly, who is due to become a free agent after the 2024 season, but as a rookie Bortolini could compete at right guard with Will Fries, who’s also in the final year of his deal.”

If an injury were to happen. Bortolini has the ability to step in at any one of the three interior offensive line positions, playing 658 snaps at guard while at Wisconsin and 1,058 at center.

The Colts are returning their entire starting five along the offensive line from last season. This was a unit that ranked 10th in yards per rush and had the ninth-lowest pressure rate surrendered.

However, as Reuter mentions, if there is one spot along the interior where perhaps Bortolini could make a push, it’s at right guard, competing with Will Fries.

Fries, a 2021 seventh-round pick, allowed four sacks and 30 pressures last season. He ranked 20th out of 50 eligible guards in pass-blocking efficiency and 29th out of 54 guards in PFF’s run-blocking grade.

With that said, Fries should absolutely be considered the favorite start over Bortolini come Week 1. His experience alone, both in the NFL and in Shane Steichen’s offense, should give him a big leg up in any potential competition that ensues.

Along with Bortolini, the Colts also have Wesley French, Danny Pinter, and Josh Sills as other interior options–although the addition of Borotlini certainly does increase the level of competition inside.

Next offseason, both Fries and center Ryan Kelly are set to be free agents, which could lead to a much larger role for Bortolini at that time.

Rounding out the top-five on Reuter’s list were cornerback Decamerion Richardson with the Raiders, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders with the Panthers, linebacker Cedric Gray with the Titans, and wide receiver Troy Franklin with the Broncos.

