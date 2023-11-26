Colts lead Buccaneers 17-10 at halftime

The Buccaneers and Colts have gone back and forth in the first half, but Indianapolis has a 17-10 lead at halftime.

After the two teams traded field goals to open the scoring, Jonathan Taylor rushed for a 4-yard touchdown. Then on Indianapolis’ next drive — off of a Baker Mayfield interception — Gardner Minshew took in a 2-yard touchdown run.

Indianapolis has 14 first downs and 191 yards but is just 1-of-6 on third down. Minshew finished the first half 13-of-25 for 139 yards with one interception and should’ve had another, but its as dropped.

Taylor has four carries for 30 yards and Michael Pittman has six catches for 79 yards.

The Colts had a chance to score at the end of the half but Matt Gay’s 58-yard field goal attempt went off the left upright.

Mayfield finished the first half 10-of-16 for 85 yards with a touchdown and a pick. He hit a wide, wide open Mike Evans for a 1-yard score with 5:08 left in the second quarter.

Mayfield did have an injury scare at the end of Tampa Bay’s first drive, as he had to get his ankle taped after attempting a QB sneak at the goal line. Kyle Trask came in to finish the set of downs but couldn’t get the team in the end zone as his third down pass fell incomplete.

Mayfield was back in for the start of Tampa Bay’s next drive.

The Colts will receive the second-half kickoff.