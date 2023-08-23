INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are reportedly fielding offers for Jonathan Taylor as the deadline they’ve set for the running back to find a trade partner looms next week, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

Indianapolis granted Taylor and his agent, Malki Kawa, permission to seek a trade earlier this week.

Two teams have made offers and six have shown interest, according to the report, but none have met the Indianapolis demands, reportedly a first-round pick or a package of picks equivalent to that value.

The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that the Dolphins are one of the teams that has discussed a Taylor trade with the Colts.

Indianapolis has reportedly told Taylor he must find a deal by next Tuesday, the day NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m.

Taylor has spent training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list due to his recovery from offseason ankle surgery, Colts head coach Shane Steichen has said repeatedly.

If Taylor reaches the Tuesday deadline without finding a trade partner, Indianapolis will have to decide whether to move him to reserve/PUP for the start of the regular season. Placing Taylor on reserve/PUP would force him to miss at least the first four weeks.

Taylor, who is headed into the final year of his rookie contract, requested a trade at the start of training camp when the Colts made it clear they do not plan to offer him an extension until after the season, even though Indianapolis has signed other drafted stars like Quenton Nelson, Shaquille Leonard, Braden Smith and Nyheim Hines right before the final season of their rookie deals began.

Initially, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay released a statement that the team would not trade Taylor under any circumstances, but the Colts changed those plans earlier this week, allowing the disgruntled running back to try to find a new destination.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts give Jonathan Taylor until Tuesday to find trade per report