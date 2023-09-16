Colts elevate G Arlington Hambright, WR Juwaan Winfree from practice squad

The Colts listed Quenton Nelson as questionable to play against the Texans on Friday and they added another guard to the roster on Saturday.

Arlington Hambright has been elevated from the practice squad and will be eligible to play on Sunday. Hambright was with the team last year and saw action in the preseason before being cut. He played in nine games with the Bears after being drafted in the seventh round in 2020.

Nelson missed two days of practice this week with a toe injury, but returned as a limited participant on Friday.

The Colts also elevated wide receiver Juwann Winfree ahead of their divisional clash with the Texans.