Colts designate WR T.Y. Hilton to return from IR

The Indianapolis Colts designated wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and linebacker Jordan Glasgow to return from the injured reserve list, the team announced Wednesday.

This is a formality in the process of getting them activated to the roster as they can now start practicing with the team in hopes of returning soon. Both players are eligible to return for the Week 6 game against the Houston Texans if the training staff clears it.

Having been designated for return, the Colts have 21 days to activate Hilton and Glasgow to the roster. If they do not do so before that window closes, they will be place back on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the season.

Hilton has been on the injured reserve list since suffering a neck injury that required a procedure following the preseason. In his absence, Michael Pittman Jr. has shined in the role of WR1.

Glasgow has been on the injured reserve list since suffering a concussion in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

