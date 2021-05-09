Colts’ depth chart on offense following 2021 draft

The Indianapolis Colts are wrapping up their rookie minicamp this weekend after making seven selections in the 2021 NFL draft and adding five more rookies as undrafted free agents.

We took a look at the depth chart on offense before the draft and as expected, there are already several changes made to this side of the ball. Some new competitions will arise while rookies look to make their claim at their respective positions.

The Colts will make changes to the roster throughout the offseason, but the foundation and core pieces of the offense is seemingly set (outside of left tackle).

Here’s a look at the Colts’ depth chart on offense following the 2021 draft:

Quarterback

Pos. First Second Third Fourth QB Carson Wentz Jacob Eason Sam Ehlinger Jalen Morton

Wentz is the unquestioned starter as the Colts look to get him back to form. Chris Ballard sees a seamless transition for the 28-year-old. Eason is the backup but now has competition from sixth-round pick Ehlinger out of Texas, a prospect the Colts are very high on. Morton signed a futures deal and is likely battling for a spot on the practice squad when roster cuts are made.

Running Back

Pos First Second Third Fourth Depth RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Marlon Mack Jordan Wilkins Deon Jackson Darius Anderson Bennie LeMay

This room is pretty much set following the draft. Taylor will reprise his role as the starter after leading all rookies in rushing yards during the 2020 season. Hines is the third-down back again and should be in line for an extension. Mack and Wilkins round out the depth and both will be free agents in 2022. The Colts really like Jackson, an undrafted free agent out of Duke. They gave him a massive $45,000 signing bonus.

Wide Receiver

Pos. First Second Third Fourth X-receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Zach Pascal Dezmon Patmon Mike Strachan Tarik Black Z-receiver T.Y. Hilton Ashton Dulin J.J. Nelson Gary Jennings Tyler Vaughns Slot Parris Campbell DeMichael Harris Quartney Davis

This room remains mostly unchanged outside of the additions of the seventh-round pick in Strachan and the two undrafted rookie free agents in Black and Vaughns. The Colts could keep six wide receivers but the first four are essentially locked up. There is an argument that Dulin has the fifth spot locked up due to his special teams impact. So essentially, there are roughly seven players competing for the sixth and final spot in the room. As it stands entering OTAs, Patmon should be considered the favorite.

Tight End

Pos. First Second Third Fourth Depth TE Jack Doyle Mo Alie-Cox Kylen Granson Noah Togiai Andrew Vollert Farrod Green Jordan Thomas

The big offensive addition from the draft comes at tight end where Granson should immediately fit into the move/flex role that has been held by Trey Burton and Eric Ebron of years past. He will compete with Togiai, but Granson's skill set is unmatched in this room. Expect the Colts to carry three tight ends if all goes according to plan.

Offensive Line

Pos. First Second Third LT Sam Tevi Julién Davenport Will Holden LG Quenton Nelson Chris Reed Jake Eldrenkamp C Ryan Kelly Joey Hunt RG Mark Glowinski Danny Pinter Sam Jones RT Braden Smith Will Fries Jake Benzinger

As it stands, Tevi is the starting left tackle given the way the Colts have talked about him over the last few weeks. They should be expected to sign Eric Fisher or Charles Leno Jr., the former of which has already conducted his visit. That type of signing would push Tevi to the backup role. The seventh-round pick in Fries is the newest addition to the room, but he's hardly a guarantee to make the roster. That said, his versatility will be the reason he does make it.

