Colts defensive line ranked 19th by PFF

The Indianapolis Colts defensive line, led by All-Pro DeForest Buckner, was ranked 19th in the NFL entering the 2021 season by Pro Football Focus.

“DeForest Buckner was everything Indianapolis hoped he would be last season. He earned a career-high 89.6 overall grade in 2020 and was the sixth-most valuable interior defender in the league, according to PFF WAR. And due to the Colts’ inexperience on the edge, he may need to carry the unit next season. Indianapolis will be relying on rookie Kwity Paye and several players yet to produce at a high level in starting roles (Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu and Isaac Rochell).”

The interior is pretty set with Buckner and Grover Stewart eating up space at the three and one-techniques, respectively. They’ve got some solid depth behind them as well.

The wild card will be the edge rushers. The Colts added first-round pick Kwity Paye to the edge, and they are hoping for some immediate impact considering the inconsistency they got from the unit in 2020.

If Paye hits and has a strong rookie campaign, the unit should be better. They are also hoping that Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu can develop into impactful players even if their roles are likely going to be limited.

The front seven for the Colts will have the chance to help the defense make a jump, but it’s the defensive line that will be the biggest factor in how high they go for 2021.

