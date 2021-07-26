Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19, will miss start of training camp

The Indianapolis Colts will begin training camp without head coach Frank Reich.

Reich announced Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Reich said he was fully vaccinated and was asymptomatic.

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine outside of the Grand Park Sports Campus. pic.twitter.com/ju2UZnW9C2 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 26, 2021

The Colts' first official training camp practice is on Wednesday. The team is preparing for the 2021 season with new quarterback Carson Wentz. Indianapolis traded for the former Philadelphia Eagles QB this offseason.

